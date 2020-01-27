Paul Masvidal (Cynic) Releases Statement on Sean Reinert’s Death

Paul Masvidal has finally commented on the death of his longtime partner in Cynic (and before that, Death), Sean Reinert, who passed away this weekend at just 48 years old.

Reinert was found unresponsive in his home on Friday night by his husband. No cause of death is currently known, although foul play nor drugs are suspected, and an autopsy will be performed to shed light on what took Sean from us too soon.

Masvidal, who now fully owns the Cynic name after reaching a legal agreement with Reinert in 2017, posted the following comment to both his personal and Cynic’s official Instagram accounts earlier this evening:

“I am shocked and saddened by the loss of one of my oldest friends. We were karmic brothers, connected by something beyond both of us. So many memories have been flooding my heart and mind. From the moment I first met Sean in junior high school, I knew we had a connection. His gifts were beyond measure, and I’m grateful that we were able to make music together. In the end, all that remains is love, and that’s what I have for Sean. There will never be another one like him. Peace to his family and all of his fans around the world. Listen to Sean play his drums and hear his heart sing.”

Former Cynic bassist Sean Malone also released a statement about Reinert’s passing, joining dozens of musicians from around the metal community.

Continuing to send all of our best to Sean’s family and friends.